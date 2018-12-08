  • CBS4On Air

Written On The Land

DENVER (CBS4) – After four years of planning and preparing, the History Colorado Center is ready to open its “Written on Land” exhibit. It gives visitors an in-depth look at the Ute Tribe.

(credit: CBS)

“It shows people the history of an area that maybe has been forgotten, or hasn’t been realized. You know the Ute people have been here from time in memoriam, and we have a lot of newcomers who have come into the area, and it’s a way to get that information out, and the history of an area,” said Betsy Chapoose, the Cultural Rights and Protection Director for the Ute Indian Tribe in Utah .

(credit: CBS)

The comprehensive exhibit features hundreds of artifacts, photographs and artwork.

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Written on the Land Exhibit

