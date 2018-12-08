CBS4 and King Soopers will hold a special collection day event where CBS4 newscasters will be on hand to collect toy donations, thank donors, and greet CBS4 viewers.

CBS4’s partners at KOA NewsRadio and KBCO will also be on hand, broadcasting live, greeting listeners, and thanking donors.

You never know who might stop by during the collection day, Scrooge has been known to show up around noon, this year he may even bring Tiny Tim. And, Denver Nugget Malik Beasley may even make an appearance around 5 p.m.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off on:

Thursday, December 13th

5am – 7pm

King Soopers

2750 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

(Colorado & Yale)

Get more information about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive here.