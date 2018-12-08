Filed Under:Benjamin Tice, Longs Peak, Micah Tice, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a missing Air Force cadet candidate now has a private search team looking for their son, Micah Tice. The 20-year-old man disappeared the day after Thanksgiving.

micah tice 2 Private Search Team Now Looking For Missing Cadet Candidate

Micah Tice (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Tice left the home of his sponsor family in Colorado Springs and set out to hike Longs Peak. His car was found at the parking lot for the trailhead on Monday.

missing cadet search 5vo transfer frame 423 Private Search Team Now Looking For Missing Cadet Candidate

(credit: CBS)

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team started looking for Tice on the next day. Crews spent days in severe weather conditions searching for him. Other hikers reported seeing and hiking with Tice on the previous Saturday.

ledge on keyhole route looking toward keyhole november 27 2018 courtesy rocky mountain national park Private Search Team Now Looking For Missing Cadet Candidate

Ledge on Keyhole Route (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

They say he was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

missing cadet micah tice frame 456 Private Search Team Now Looking For Missing Cadet Candidate

Benjamin Tice (credit: CBS)

The family said on Friday they are frustrated with the search efforts and don’t believe park officials have done enough to find him. They’re asking for more federal help.

missing cadet search sotvo transfer frame 580 Private Search Team Now Looking For Missing Cadet Candidate

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

“President Trump has the ability to break through the bureaucratic mess of agency and elected officials who are now posturing and refusing to work with each other, to rescue my son Micah Tice. President Trump, we plead for your help,” said Micah’s father Benjamin Tice.

Park officials defended the search saying the Colorado National Guard helicopters and a mountaineering club at the Air Force Academy were called in.

