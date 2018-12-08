GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction police arrested a man after they responded to a panic alarm from a cell phone activated by a juvenile male. Aaron Scott Smith, 47, of Utah, was arrested for sexual assault.

According to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, the boy told investigators he arranged to meet a 13- or 14-year-old boy through the Kik social media app.

When the boy went to the meeting place, Smith called him by name and told him to get into the car. The boy activated an emergency alarm on his phone which led police to him.

Police say they found Smith and the boy in the back seat of a car.