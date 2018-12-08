  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCollege Football Today
    1:00 PMCollege Football
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Down Syndrome, Global Down Syndrome Foundation

DENVER (CBS4) – The Global Down Syndrome Foundation based in Denver received a large donation which will allow them to serve more people with down syndrome. The $750,000 donation will help build a new education center for the nonprofit.

global down syndrome intro transfer frame 0 Donations Open Doors To New Down Syndrome Education Center

(credit: CBS)

Nonprofit officials hope the building can improved the lives of people of all ages, but also want it to be a place other nonprofits can use to provide skills needed for healthy and productive lives.

“Our young adults need jobs and this is one area that I think the educational center will definitely help with,” said Laura Burczyk, a parent of a child with down syndrome.

global down syndrome intro transfer frame 192 Donations Open Doors To New Down Syndrome Education Center

(credit: CBS)

The new building sits in Cherry Creek where the foundation’s presidents says alone has hundreds of potential job opportunities.

“I have to help other people in my community, and they always look up to me, and I’m doing my best,” said Beth Burczyk, a down syndrome advocate.

global down syndrome 10pkg transfer frame 1852 Donations Open Doors To New Down Syndrome Education Center

Beth Burczyk (credit: CBS)

In spite of the donation, the foundation still needs to reach their $3 million goal. The plan is to open the new facility by fall 2019.

LINK: Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s