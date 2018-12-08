DENVER (CBS4) – The Global Down Syndrome Foundation based in Denver received a large donation which will allow them to serve more people with down syndrome. The $750,000 donation will help build a new education center for the nonprofit.

Nonprofit officials hope the building can improved the lives of people of all ages, but also want it to be a place other nonprofits can use to provide skills needed for healthy and productive lives.

“Our young adults need jobs and this is one area that I think the educational center will definitely help with,” said Laura Burczyk, a parent of a child with down syndrome.

The new building sits in Cherry Creek where the foundation’s presidents says alone has hundreds of potential job opportunities.

“I have to help other people in my community, and they always look up to me, and I’m doing my best,” said Beth Burczyk, a down syndrome advocate.

In spite of the donation, the foundation still needs to reach their $3 million goal. The plan is to open the new facility by fall 2019.

