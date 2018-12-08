Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado veterans came together again to help those dealing with devastating natural disasters. They collected donations for California fire victims at a Lowes in Arvada on Saturday.
After their efforts this weekend, the group named “Boots 66” will continue collecting donations for Paradise fire victims Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. at:
Lowe’s Home Improvement
5405 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada, CO 80002
(303) 425-3323
A crew will depart for California at 3 a.m. Friday morning with five trucks loaded with donations.
