Filed Under:Boots 66, California, Paradise, Wildfire

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado veterans came together again to help those dealing with devastating natural disasters. They collected donations for California fire victims at a Lowes in Arvada on Saturday.

After their efforts this weekend, the group named “Boots 66” will continue collecting donations for Paradise fire victims Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. at:

Lowe’s Home Improvement
5405 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada, CO 80002
(303) 425-3323

A crew will depart for California at 3 a.m. Friday morning with five trucks loaded with donations.

LINK: Boots 66

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s