FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have arrested the Salvation Army bell ringer accused of stealing $400 in Red Kettle donations. Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman was arrested less than a week after the kettle was stolen.

(credit: CBS)

Police say that Rosselis-Freeman, 27, stole the kettle and donations on Nov. 30 from the King Soopers located at 2602 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins.

Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman (credit: Fort Collins Police)

Rosselis-Freeman was arrested for theft and booked into the Larimer County Jail on that charge.

The Salvation Army says King Soopers heard about the theft and will donate $400 to replace what was stolen from the kettle.

