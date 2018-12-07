RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Rangely Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a baby boy who may be in danger. Michael Young took his 9-month-old son, Dustin Young, from their home in Rangely early Friday morning and may be headed to Utah, according to the police department.

Michael Young has a history of “suicidal ideations,” investigators said. He is described as being 6-feet tall, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Ford S550 Super Duty with a flatbed and an orange light on the top of the cab of the truck. It has a Utah license plate with the number V660CB.

Dustin Young weighs 18 pounds and has brown hair and blue/brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants with stars and spaceships.

If you have questions or information about this missing person media alert please contact the Rangely Police Department at 970-675-8466.