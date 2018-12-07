DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado man accused of killing his 13-year-old son is in court this week to determine what evidence will be allowed at his trial. Mark Redwine pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Dylan.

This week a judge in Durango has been hearing from both the defense and prosecution. The hearing will also determine where Redwine’s trial will be held.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango. He was visiting his father for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

Redwine was arrested in July 2017 and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

A four-week trial for Mark Redwine is scheduled to begin Feb. 25.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History