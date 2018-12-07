By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The official high temperature in Denver on Thursday stayed below freezing – we only reached 31°! Friday will bring a 10 degree improvement with highs near 40° in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas Friday afternoon. The day will start with ample cloud cover followed by gradually clearing during the afternoon.

In the mountains, plan on a chance for light snow through late afternoon with very minor accumulation. High temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s above 9,000 feet.

For the weekend, almost all of Colorado will be mostly sunny and dry. A few light snow showers may persist over some of the higher peaks and passes mainly north of I-70 including Berthoud and Rabbit Ears. Meanwhile the metro area will continue a slow warming trend this weekend with highs in the mid 40s followed by lower to mid 50s early next week.

