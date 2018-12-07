  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a life-changing home renovation for one Colorado family that came as a total surprise. Now, this Westminster family will be able to live with their father for the first time in six years.

Radio station KBPI heard their story and knew that they would be the perfect candidates for its “Hammers and Angels” project. For the past 6 years, it has been asking listeners to nominate deserving families who would benefit from a major renovation. This story hit close to home for the project’s creator, Willie B.

“It’s a choreographed madness of construction crews,” said KBPI DJ Willie B, who is coordinating the work, in the moments before the big reveal on Friday.

The crews want to get everything perfect because the people who live here have no idea their home has been remodeled. When they finally arrive, the emotion is overwhelming. There were lots of tears on the faces of hardened construction workers when Willie B handed over their keys.

Volunteers have been working around the clock for a week whipping their home into shape, and making it wheelchair accessible. One member of the family, 39-year-old Joey, has been living in a nursing home for the past six years. He has been separated from his mom dad and daughter because their home wasn’t equipped for a wheelchair.

“Now you have a place for him. Now you have a home for him,” said Willie B.

The family also received a new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and a few other surprises like an autographed football signed by Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. The family is grateful.

“I am speechless we tried to do this ourselves and we’ve been trying to get the kids permanently and our son home and all of this is going to happen now,” said Beth.

The volunteers are excited to see the family so happy when they view their home for the “first” time.

“Seeing the look on their face when the door opened up knowing that they are going to be able to bring their son here… how that could possibly get old?” said Willie B.

But there is one more thing the family wants from KBPI, “I do want a bumper sticker.”

Get more information about Hammers and Angels on the group’s Facebook page.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

