A tearful Monáe dedicated her album “Dirty Computer,” which was nominated for album of the year, to all the “marginalized voices” or “dirty computers” who may not feel heard. She is now an eight-time Grammy nominee.

“This album is so much bigger than me. You know, it’s not — I’m sorry. It’s not about me, it’s about a community of dirty computers, of marginalized voices. Being a young, black, queer woman in America, there was something I had to say and there was a group of people that I wanted to celebrate. And I just — I’m happy to be representing them. I hope they feel seen, I hope they feel heard and I hope they feel loved,” Monáe said.

Mendes earned his very first nominations Friday with nods in two major categories, song of the year and best pop vocal album. Asked what it means to him to write his own music, Mendes said “everything.”

“I think that it kind of brings you to another kind of level of connection with the music and then when you’re recognized it means that much more. And when you perform live it means that much more,” he said.

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best R&B album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Best pop solo performance

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best pop vocal album

“Camila,” Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life,” Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener,” Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma,” P!nk

“Reputation,” Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It,” Fisher

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self

Best rock song

“Black Smoke Rising,” Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA,” Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction,” Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats,” Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best urban contemporary album

“Everything Is Love,” The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright,” Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz,” Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure,” Miguel

“Ventriloquism,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Best jazz vocal album

“My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole

“The Questions,” Kurt Elling

“The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

“If You Really Want,” Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

“The Window,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best gospel album

“One Nation Under God,” Jekalyn Carr

“Hiding Place,” Tori Kelly

“Make Room,” Jonathan McReynolds

“The Other Side,” The Walls Group

“A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Latin pop album

“Prometo,” Pablo Alboran

“Sincera,” Claudia Brant

“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade

“2:00 AM,” Raquel Sofía

“Vives,” Carlos Vives

Best Americana album

“By The Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette

“The Tree Of Forgiveness,” John Prine

“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone,” Lee Ann Womack

“One Drop Of Truth,” The Wood Brothers

Best comedy album

“Annihilation,” Patton Oswalt

“Equanimity & The Bird Revelation,” Dave Chappelle

“Noble Ape,” Jim Gaffigan

“Standup For Drummers,” Fred Armisen

“Tamborine,” Chris Rock

Best song written for visual media

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black Panther

“Mystery Of Love,” Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“This Is Me,” Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

