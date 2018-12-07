BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A music professor from the University of Colorado has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Don McKinney’s nomination was announced on Friday.

McKinney was nominated as a producer for the Dallas Winds recording of “John Williams at the Movies.” It’s in the category of best classical compendium.

You can watch the Recording Academy’s 61st annual Grammy Awards live on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, CBS All Access or fuboTV. Start a free trial.