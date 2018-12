DENVER (CBS4)– Gas prices have dropped to their lowest level in a year. That’s part of the reason why OPEC decided on Friday to cut production.

Gas prices in Denver are down 11 cents per gallon in just one month, according to Triple A. The average price is $2.44, which is also the national average.

In Colorado, Denver has the lowest gas prices with the highest average in Vail at $3.06.