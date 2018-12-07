By Mekialaya White

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Chatfield High School special needs students came together by the dozens on Friday to help give back to troops who are expecting to be deployed this holiday season. It was all part of a stocking stuffer event, which is in its 14th year.

Students partner with faculty and community members to fill a total of 250 Christmas stockings with goodies for the soldiers.

Those who work so hard to make all of this happen say it’s something they wholeheartedly love to do year after year.

“It’s just such joy. Deep down to my core being, it’s just joyful. And this is what the holiday season is all about,” special needs teacher Sharon McManus said.

“Many of these kids, they may never be able to get out in the community and help. This is their way to show that we want to be thankful, especially for having the greatest gift of all time, having freedom,” student Jacob Seybert added.

The stockings will now be shipped down to Fort Carson to be distributed to soldiers who are waiting to deploy and their families.

