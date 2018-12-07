BREAKING NEWSPolice search for missing endangered baby in Colorado
MILWAUKEE (AP) – A Colorado man sentenced to life behind bars for killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters appears to have been moved to a Wisconsin prison. The Colorado Department of Corrections said earlier this week that 33-year-old Chris Watts was transferred out of state for safety reasons, but didn’t say where.

Access Corrections, a website for sending money directly to inmates, lists the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as the agency handling inmate Chris Watts. The website’s date of birth for that man matches that of the convicted killer.

The Wisconsin DOC said Friday it cannot confirm whether Watts is in a state prison.

Watts was convicted of strangling his wife, Shanann, and smothering his daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, at the family’s home in Firestone in August.

