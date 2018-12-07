LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 is bringing the community together to make sure every child at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver get a present this Christmas. For many children, the clubs ar a place where they can find acceptance and endless opportunities.

Calvin works on his homework in the Education Room at the JeffCo Boys & Girls Club. He excels at math.

“It was the easiest thing to learn because it was the exact same in Indonesia,” Calvin explained. “The multiplying, adding, subtracting.”

LINK: Information about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The Universal principals of math helped Calvin when he moved from Indonesia to Colorado, seven-years ago.

“It was pretty hard, because I didn’t know what the other kids were saying, and I wanted to make friends,” Calvin told CBS4.

His sister, Jasmine, was in the same boat.

“I didn’t know anyone in the neighborhood, and I was scared to go to school because I’d be the only one from Indonesia,” Jasmine told CBS4.

Both of them started coming to the Boys & Girls Club, where they found friends, staff that could help them as they learned the language and adjusted to a new country, and an infinite number of opportunities.

“I don’t think I would have been as big into the computer if it wasn’t for being here because most of the time I’m here I’m at the Tech Lab,” Calvin said.

Calvin is exploring robotics, and Jasmine is learning to be bold.

“If someone asked me if it was okay if they were going to ask me a bunch of questions, and they would put it on TV. I would be like, ‘Uhhh, no.’ Because I was really shy,” Jasmine explained.

The siblings are learning valuable life lessons that will serve them both for years to come.

RELATED: More Stories about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive runs through December 24th. You can play Santa by dropping a new, unwrapped toy into the donation bins at participating King Soopers stores.