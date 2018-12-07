  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Austism, California

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a student with autism who had to be restrained became unresponsive and later died. The incident happened on Nov. 28.

boy with austism dies Boy With Autism Dies After Being Restrained At School

(CBS)

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Guiding Hands School on Windplay Drive to help with a student who became violent. The 13-year-old boy, who deputies say was 6-feet tall and about 280 pounds, had to be restrained by school staff.

However, while restraining him, the boy became unresponsive. A teacher started CPR until medics arrived to take him to Mercy Hospital in Folsom. The boy was then taken to the UC Davis Medical Center, but on Nov. 30 he was pronounced dead.

Read Also: 11-Year-Old With Autism Arrested At School, DA Drops Charges

Authorities say the boy had severe autism. His name has not been released by authorities at this point.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has been interviewing everyone involved and are completing a full report. No foul play is believed to be involved in the boy’s death, detectives say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s