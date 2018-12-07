By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – From classic musicals, to shopping, to fun runs, the holidays are a great time in Colorado. Here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

“A Christmas Carol”

“A Christmas Carol” promises to warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit. The holiday classic is based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel.

Tickets start at $30. Performances run now through Christmas Eve at the Stage Theatre.

Race of the Santas

Breckenridge transforms into a sparkling holiday scene Saturday.

Head to Main Street for the annual Race of the Santas, where jolly look-a-likes run around town.

Registration is $15 per person. You can rent a Santa suit for $7.

Paws & Claus

Head to Larimer Square Saturday for Paws and Claus.

Your pet can get a picture with Santa Claus for a suggested donation.

Proceeds benefit the Denver Animal Shelter.

Holiday Flea

Dash on over to the Union Station Holiday Flea Market for some last minute shopping!

Shop, drink, and be merry all weekend long. Browse more than one hundred vendors while you enjoy jolly tunes. Tickets are $5.

