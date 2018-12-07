CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver of an SUV that was involved in a crash with a school bus early Friday morning died from her injuries. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in Castle Rock.

Emergency responders rushed to the crash scene involving a school bus and an SUV. The school bus was carrying six passengers ages 14-17.

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly extricate the driver of the SUV and rush her to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

The passengers and driver of the bus were evaluated and released at the scene by Castle Rock Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported on the bus.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.