By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – As the winter conditions pick up along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, organizations are working to remind drivers about the importance of having adequate tires. CoPIRG Foundation and the I-70 Coalition are launching a new educational campaign called #BaldTiresSuck.

The goal is to highlight the dangers of driving in winter weather without the proper tire tread. CoPIRG, which stands for Colorado Public Interest Research Group, says over half of traffic delays drivers come across are caused by crashes and the volume of cars.

Drivers are encouraged to check their tires at home, before heading out towards the hills.

“Take out a quarter, put it so that George Washington’s head is upside down and put it into the big ruts of the tire,” explained Danny Katz with CoPIRG. “If you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it means your tread is too thin and you have an unsafe, bald tire.”

The groups also wants drivers to know about the Bustang service from Denver to the mountains that is be available this winter. It provides a safe and easy way for people to travel without the concerns of whether or not their tires are safe.

