By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that moved into the eastern half of Colorado Wednesday night will cause temperatures to stay about 20 degrees colder on Thursday compared to Wednesday afternoon. Highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be stuck in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

In addition to the cold, flurries or even light snow showers are possible along the Front Range Thursday morning. No accumulation is expected anywhere along the urban corridor. It’s a different story in the mountains where 1-2 inches of additional snowfall is possible along the I-70 mountain corridor. Far more is expected in southwest Colorado. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted from noon on Thursday through 9am on Friday for the San Juan Mountain region including Telluride, Lake City, Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Wolf Creek Pass. These areas should see 4-8 inches of snow by early Friday.



Denver and the Front Range will stay dry on Friday but clouds will continue to dominate and temperatures will remain below normal in the 30s.

Sunny and warmer weather arrives this weekend with mid 40s on Saturday and then upper 40s on Sunday. That’s slightly above normal for a change!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.