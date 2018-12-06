WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet secured a $20 million grant for a project to add Express Toll Lanes on Interstate 25 through part of Weld and Larimer counties. That is expected to reduce the congestion north of the Denver metro area.

The Express Toll Lanes will run between state Highways 56 in Berthoud and 402 in Loveland.

“We know people are stuck more and more in traffic. Traffic on I-25 is as congested as it’s ever been. This grant will help extend and expand the lanes of I-25 in Northern Colorado. Some of the high growth corridors of Loveland, Greeely, Fort Collins… that entire northern corridor,” said Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado.

Gardner and Bennet also announced a $20 million grant to help the Colorado Department of Transportation build a so-called “internet of roads.” It will use digital technology to send real time data on road conditions, delays and crashes to both CDOT and drivers.