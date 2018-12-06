  • CBS4On Air

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – If this cold weather has you wishing for the summer, maybe talk of summer concerts will warm you up! As the Cheyenne Frontier Days media partner, CBS4 is excited to announce most of the musical lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019.

lady antebellum1 Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces 2019 Summer Concerts Lineup

Lady Antebellum (Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

The announcement was just made during an event in Las Vegas and streamed on the Wrangler Network.

Coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer will be:

– July 19: Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland
– July 20: Rascal Flatts with Clint Black
– July 21: Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker
– July 26: Keith Urban
– July 27: Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

The lineup will also feature two more musical acts — those names haven’t been revealed yet.

“We are very excited about the performer lineup for 2019,” said Randy Krafft with Cheyenne Frontier Days. “We are still working on our remaining shows and will announce them as we get them signed.”

In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings next summer.

– July 22 & 23: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing
– July 20-28: PRCA Rodeo

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at www.cfdrodeo.com/, but you can enter to win them for free here.

