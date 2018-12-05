By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Visiting Santa Claus at the mall each year is a tradition for many children. Children who use their hands to communicate were happy to visit Signing Santa at the Cherry Creek Mall this week.

“It’s awesome. It’s just such a cool thing for us to have all of the kids have something that they are united in,” said Emily Miller.

The Miller family started visiting the Cherry Creek Mall last year when they found out that Signing Santa was going to visit with children.

It’s something Emily’s brother looks forward to all year, “It’s cool. He talks about it for weeks before we get to come.”

An American Sign Language certified Santa will be at the Cherry Creek Mall on Dec. 5 and 6. He will be able to communicate with deaf and hearing-impaired children as they share what’s on their wish lists.

Emily said it helps children like her brother really enjoy the holiday, “A lot of the kids they just feel that connection, so they are able to talk to him and feel more comfortable, I think.”

Signing Santa has been a tradition at the Cherry Creek Mall for 20 years.

“Oh they’re just so excited. I think you can just see the full pure joy of the holiday season so for us we’re just excited to be part of it,” said Cherry Creek Mall spokeswoman Andrea Zediker.

Signing Santa will continue visiting with all children at the Cherry Creek Mall on Dec. 6.

