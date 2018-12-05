By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Inside Otto Pint, a group of people are coming together to offer a safe place for men to come and decompress while playing bingo. Otto Pint owner Brian Tessari says suicide prevention is a worthy and often not talked about issue especially in mountain communities.

They are taking their notes from the Colorado Health Department’s Man Therapy programming.

Man Therapy aims to prevent suicide among working men age 25 to 54 — a demographic that accounts for the largest number of suicide deaths in country according to the CDC.

Tessari says men in that group also are the least likely to receive any kind of support.

Wednesday evening’s bingo was the final gathering for this season but the group is committed to coming back next year.

