By Karen Morfitt

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Dozens of young women from high schools in and around Boulder spent Wednesday afternoon away from the classroom.

“I heard we are going to learn how to code,” Ismenia Duarte said. “I’m not the best with math but I’m definitely eager to learn.”

Her classroom for the day was a Boulder movie theater packed full of young women with the same curiosity.

With less than one percent of high school girls planning for a future in computer science, Google launched the initiative “Made With Code.”

“Girls can play, too, and so ‘Made With Code’ is all about empowering young girls to see computer science or any sort of technology profession as an option for them,” Google spokesperson Lauren Lambert said.

After hearing stories from women already in the industry, teens opened up their laptops for the chance to learn basic coding skills from the Google team.

“Hopefully the girls will leave today feeling like they see a little bit of themselves in the Google engineers,” Lambert said.

The day of learning ended with a bit of fun, thanks to Disney, which treated everyone to a special showing of the new Mary Poppins movie.

“I think we are leading to a female strong future, I think we are leading to women empowerment and I think it’s about time,” Duarte said.

While she came in unsure if, the tech industry was in her future Duarte left feeling as if anything is possible.

“I’ll definitely think about coding,” she said.

Click here to learn more about the Made with Code program.

