By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After three consecutive days with temperatures staying far below normal, Wednesday will be somewhat warmer with highs in the lower 40s. However most neighborhoods will still remain below normal for the first week in December thanks in part to an abundance of cloud cover especially in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile it stays dry for Denver and the entire Front Range through the upcoming weekend while light snow returns to the mountains by Wednesday afternoon and continues at times through Friday. Total accumulation will be limited to only a few inches for mountain areas but higher amounts up to about 6 inches are possible in San Juan Mountains where it will be very welcomed. Snowpack remains below normal in the southwest part of the state.

For the weekend, plan on mostly sunny skies with gradually warming temperatures. The mornings will be cold but the afternoons should feel relatively comfortable compared to this week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.