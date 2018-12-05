By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– The Broadway tour of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas sashays across the stage for opening night at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday. This show has something a little special, real “snow” in the Buell Theatre.

The stage production is similar to the classic movie loved by millions, with a few extra song and dance numbers.

It tells the story of two showgirls played by Kelly Black and Sara Fagan who bring some personality to the stage with their dancing and fun costumes. They want to revive a little Vermont inn and get a crush on one of its owners in the process.

From tap dancing to the white stuff, this show is fun for the entire family! Black reveals a little secret to CBS4’s Britt Moreno, “It might snow at the end. It’s so magical you can’t go to the show and not feel that warm tingly feeling of happiness. You always leave feeling very joyful!”

Fagan tells Moreno that final song usually gets the entire audience singing. It is fun show for all ages and it is on stage at the Buell Theatre through Dec. 15.

