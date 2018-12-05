By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Skaters from the cast of Disney On Ice got on the ice Wednesday morning at the Skyline Skating Rink, ahead of their opening show with a group young skaters. With support from the Downtown Denver Partnership, children from HopeKids got an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to skate with the stars behind the masks.

“I get to do cool tricks that I don’t get to do every day. It’s a ton of fun!” said Carter Hampton with HopeKids.

Skyline Skating Rink on the 16th Street Mall was full of smiles like Carter’s on Wednesday morning.

HopeKids is an organization that offers supports and events for families who have a child with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

“This is such a neat way for skaters to get out and give back to the community and get to know people. I have made some really fun, new friends here today. It’s just a great thing that we love to do,” said Disney On Ice skater Jennifer Payne.

Many of the HopeKids and their families will see Payne and the rest of the cast perform on Thursday, opening night.

Disney On Ice is at the Pepsi Center Thursday through Sunday.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.