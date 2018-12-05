DENVER (CBS4)– Two of the Denver Zoo’s newest residents are settling in after exploring their new home. Asian elephants Chuck and Jake join the zoo’s current elephant residents, Groucho, Bodhi and Billy.

The addition of Jake, 8, and Chuck, 10, are designed to help protect and save the Asian elephant species which are classified as endangered with a decreasing global population of fewer than 35,000.

In the video one of the elephants is seen lying on the ground in the enclosure and that’s when the other makes himself comfortable right next to him.