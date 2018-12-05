WATCH LIVECBSN: Funeral Services For George H.W. Bush, 41st President
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Special Report/State Funeral for George HW Bush
    11:45 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Asian Elephants, Denver Zoo, Toyota Elephant Passage

DENVER (CBS4)– Two of the Denver Zoo’s newest residents are settling in after exploring their new home. Asian elephants Chuck and Jake join the zoo’s current elephant residents, Groucho, Bodhi and Billy.

The addition of Jake, 8, and Chuck, 10, are designed to help protect and save the Asian elephant species which are classified as endangered with a decreasing global population of fewer than 35,000.

denver zoo elephants frame 44 Video Captures Denver Zoo Elephants Cuddling

(credit: Denver Zoo)

In the video one of the elephants is seen lying on the ground in the enclosure and that’s when the other makes himself comfortable right next to him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s