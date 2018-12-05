WATCH LIVECBSN: Funeral Services For George H.W. Bush, 41st President
DENVER (CBS4)– Phillip Lindsay has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in Cincinnati. Lindsay had a career high 157 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in the Broncos 24-10 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

gettyimages 1067715672 Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 2: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos slips out of an attempted tackle by Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

According to the Denver Broncos, “The award represents the first conference recognition of Lindsay’s career. In addition to becoming just the seventh Broncos rookie to be named conference player of the week, Lindsay is only the 10th undrafted rookie in NFL history to take home the offensive or defensive award since it was initiated in 1984 (first undrafted rookie on offense since running back Samkon Gado, G.B., in 2005).

gettyimages 1067742786 Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos runs off of the field after the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Denver defeated Cincinnati 24-10. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

“With his 8.3-yard rushing average against the Bengals, Lindsay became the first NFL player in 11 seasons (Fred Taylor, 2007) to average at least seven yards per attempt in three consecutive games (first rookie since Jerome Bettis in 1993). Following up on his 14-carry, 110-yard performance against Pittsburgh (11/25), he also became the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis in 2002 to produce back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

gettyimages 1067715678 Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 2: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

“Lindsay is the third Broncos player to receive AFC player of the week recognition this season, joining linebacker Von Miller (Week 11) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Week 7).”

BRONCOS ROOKIES TO EARN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK RECOGNITION

Year Player Pos. Week (Opp.) Award Statistics
1999 Olandis Gary RB 5 (vs. Sea.) Offense 22 att., 183 yds., 8.3 avg.
2000 Ian Gold LB 11 (vs. Oak.) Special Teams Blocked punt for TD
2000 Mike Anderson RB 13 (at Sea.) Offense 30 att., 195 yds., 6.5 avg., 2 TD
2000 Mike Anderson RB 14 (at N.O.) Offense 37 att., 251 yds., 6.8 avg., 4 TD
2004 D.J. Williams LB 16 (at Ten.) Defense 7 TT (5 solo), 1 INT, 3 PD
2011 Von Miller LB 11 (vs. NYJ) Defense 10 TT (9 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 PD
2016 Justin Simmons S 10 (at N.O.) Special Teams Blocked PAT for GW 2-pt. conv.
2018 Phillip Lindsay RB 12 (at Cin.) Offense 19 att., 157 yds., 8.3 avg., 2 TD

 

UNDRAFTED NFL ROOKIES TO EARN CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE/DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK RECOGNITION

Year Player Team Pos. Week Award
1985 Dieter Brock L.A. Rams QB 4 Offense
1985 Kevin Mack Cleveland RB 5 Offense
1989 Mike Dyal L.A. Raiders TE 13 Offense
1991 Tracy Simien Kansas City LB 14 Defense
1997 Fred Lane Carolina RB 10 Offense
2001 Todd Bouman Minnesota QB 13 Offense
2005 Samkon Gado Green Bay RB 10 Offense
2007 Jyles Tucker San Diego LB 17 Defense
2010 Bryan McCann Dallas CB 10 Defense
2018 Phillip Lindsay Denver RB 12 Offense
