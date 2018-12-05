DENVER (CBS4)– Phillip Lindsay has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in Cincinnati. Lindsay had a career high 157 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in the Broncos 24-10 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

According to the Denver Broncos, “The award represents the first conference recognition of Lindsay’s career. In addition to becoming just the seventh Broncos rookie to be named conference player of the week, Lindsay is only the 10th undrafted rookie in NFL history to take home the offensive or defensive award since it was initiated in 1984 (first undrafted rookie on offense since running back Samkon Gado, G.B., in 2005).

“With his 8.3-yard rushing average against the Bengals, Lindsay became the first NFL player in 11 seasons (Fred Taylor, 2007) to average at least seven yards per attempt in three consecutive games (first rookie since Jerome Bettis in 1993). Following up on his 14-carry, 110-yard performance against Pittsburgh (11/25), he also became the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis in 2002 to produce back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

“Lindsay is the third Broncos player to receive AFC player of the week recognition this season, joining linebacker Von Miller (Week 11) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (Week 7).”

BRONCOS ROOKIES TO EARN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK RECOGNITION

Year Player Pos. Week (Opp.) Award Statistics 1999 Olandis Gary RB 5 (vs. Sea.) Offense 22 att., 183 yds., 8.3 avg. 2000 Ian Gold LB 11 (vs. Oak.) Special Teams Blocked punt for TD 2000 Mike Anderson RB 13 (at Sea.) Offense 30 att., 195 yds., 6.5 avg., 2 TD 2000 Mike Anderson RB 14 (at N.O.) Offense 37 att., 251 yds., 6.8 avg., 4 TD 2004 D.J. Williams LB 16 (at Ten.) Defense 7 TT (5 solo), 1 INT, 3 PD 2011 Von Miller LB 11 (vs. NYJ) Defense 10 TT (9 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1 PD 2016 Justin Simmons S 10 (at N.O.) Special Teams Blocked PAT for GW 2-pt. conv. 2018 Phillip Lindsay RB 12 (at Cin.) Offense 19 att., 157 yds., 8.3 avg., 2 TD

UNDRAFTED NFL ROOKIES TO EARN CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE/DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK RECOGNITION