DENVER (CBS4)– Generous donors gave $35.1 million dollars to 2,500 nonprofits in just 24 hours on Tuesday. It was all part of Colorado Gives Day.

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide effort to encourage people to donate online to charities, and in turn increase philanthropy in Colorado.

There are more than 2,000 different charities and fundraising pages to choose from, ranging from youth services to art. Since its inception in 2010, Coloradans have helped to raise close to $200 million for different organizations.

If you would like to donate, visit www.coloradogives.org.

