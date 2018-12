EAGLE COUNTY (CBS4) – CDOT is working to improve the drive on I-70.

There’s a plan to add an additional lane between the Vail Pass rest stop and the East Vail exit. That section of I-70 can be a challenge to navigate with steep slopes, especially in the winter.

Officials say an extra lane will make travel safer.

CDOT will host a public meeting on the project next Saturday in Vail.