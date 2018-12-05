ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph talked about his players’ injuries on Wednesday afternoon, including Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders was helped off the practice field Wednesday after crumpling to the ground on a pass play and grabbing his left ankle.

“It doesn’t look good,” said Joseph about the way Sanders went down.

He said that Sanders will undergo an MRI on Wednesday afternoon that will give them more information about the injury to his Achilles.

Sanders, who became the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver with the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans last month, missed four games last season with a right ankle injury.

Sanders leads the Broncos (6-6) with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also run for a touchdown and thrown for a touchdown.