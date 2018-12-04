By Tori Mason

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 160 seniors who lived in the Windermere Apartments are without a home after a fire destroyed the building last month. Smoke damage and asbestos have made the building uninhabitable, and is no longer safe to live there.

Residents will begin packing and moving everything they own. Others can never retrieve their belongings because of the damage.

One person was killed in the devastating fire in November.

Nine of the 130 units affected are considered a total loss. The management company says all residents will be given back November’s rent plus $500.

Many seniors who were displaced don’t have the finances or the resources to relocate. Arapahoe County Commissioners want to help them get back on their feet.

Since most of their current living situations are temporary, the Arapahoe County’s resource staff will help them find housing. Arapahoe County will also assist eligible residents with deposits, utilities and other rental costs.

A resource center is open this week, on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon, at the Life Center, located at 5804 S. Datura St. in Littleton to assist victims and their families.

LINK: Windermere Apartment Fire Victims Fund

In addition to the online fund set up by the Arapahoe County Foundation, you can mail a check payable to Arapahoe County Foundation at 5334 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120. Please include “The Windermere Apartment Fire Victims” on the memo line of the check.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.