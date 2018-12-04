  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bus Crash, Greeley, Local TV, School Bus, St. Vrain Valley School District, Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus driver and a semi truck driver suffered minor injuries in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened in Weld County at 7:28 a.m.

weldco bus crash ej2 frame 1407 School Bus Driver, Semi Driver Injured In Crash

(credit: CBS)

The school bus driver and semi truck driver were rushed to the hospital after the crash. The crash happened at Weld County Road 13 and Highway 66 east of Longmont. bus crash School Bus Driver, Semi Driver Injured In Crash

There were students on the St. Vrain Valley School District bus when the crash happened. Investigators say their preliminary findings reveal the semi struck the bus and the bus went into the ditch.

weldco bus crash ej2 frame 4107 School Bus Driver, Semi Driver Injured In Crash

(credit: CBS)

The semi went into a field. There were foggy conditions at the time of the crash.

weldco bus crash ej2 frame 3507 School Bus Driver, Semi Driver Injured In Crash

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s