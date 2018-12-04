WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus driver and a semi truck driver suffered minor injuries in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened in Weld County at 7:28 a.m.

The school bus driver and semi truck driver were rushed to the hospital after the crash. The crash happened at Weld County Road 13 and Highway 66 east of Longmont.

There were students on the St. Vrain Valley School District bus when the crash happened. Investigators say their preliminary findings reveal the semi struck the bus and the bus went into the ditch.

The semi went into a field. There were foggy conditions at the time of the crash.