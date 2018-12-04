DENVER (CBS4) – A $4 million grant will help more Coloradans find jobs. The Walmart foundation announced the donation to the Colorado Workforce Development Council on Tuesday.

Colorado is the first state Walmart is partnering with to create the new training program.

The council will use the money to work with local businesses to create more job training. Their hope is to turn more jobs into careers.

“This is going to support 10 boards across the state. Very diverse, so they can think about what works locally for them. What are the needs of the employers in their region? How do they create training programs that will work and scale for long term, but also learn across the state,” said Julie Gehrki, the Vice President of the Walmart Foundation.