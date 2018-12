CBS4 and King Soopers will hold a special collection day event where CBS4 talent will be on hand to collect toy donations, thank donors, and greet CBS4 viewers. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off on:

Thursday, December 13th

5am – 7pm

King Soopers

2750 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

(Colorado & Yale)

Get more information about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive here.