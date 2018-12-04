LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say more than a dozen handguns were stolen from a gun store in Lakewood after a smash and grab early Tuesday morning. It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Green Mountain Guns, located on the 3300 block of South Yarrow Street near the intersection of Highway 285 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The suspects apparently used a stolen cement truck out of Arvada to break into the store. They attached cables to the bumper to pull out the front glass of the shop, according to police.

The store has been the target of thieves in the past.