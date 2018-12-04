DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay has been selected as a nominee for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player Of The Week award and Rookie of the Week award after his performance in Cincinnati. Lindsay had a career high 157 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in the Broncos 24-10 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

It was the most total ground yards from any back in the NFL in Week 13.

“I’m appreciating what I’ve been able to do so far and I’m just going with the punches, rolling with the flow of everything,” Lindsay told CBS4’s Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live.

Todd Gurley of the Rams (132 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Saquon Barkley of the Giants (125 rushing yards) are also up for the Ground Player award.

Competing with Lindsay for the rookie award is another player who racked up a large amount of yards on the ground — quarterback Josh Allen of the Bills (135 rushing yards). Allen, the former Wyoming QB, also had 33 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns but Buffalo lost 21-17 to the Dolphins.

Also in competition for the rookie award are wide receiver Dante Pettis of the 49ers, safety Derwin James of the Chargers and Barkley.

This is Lindsay’s second nomination for the Ground Player award. The first time was in Week 2 and he didn’t win. It’s the sixth time he’s been nominated for Rookie of the Week and he has yet to win that award.

Fans can cast their vote for Lindsay for Ground Player on a special page of NFL.com. Voting for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award is here.