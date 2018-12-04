Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning traveled to Washington this week to visit the casket of President George H.W. Bush on Tuesday. He was among several sports figures who personally paid tribute to the late president in the Capitol Rotunda.
Manning bowed his head in the hushed rotunda as he stood in front of the casket. Next to him were golfer Phil Mickelson and college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke.
Manning was attending Isidore Newman School in New Orleans when Bush was in office in the early 90s.
