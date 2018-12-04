  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, George H.W. Bush, Peyton Manning

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning traveled to Washington this week to visit the casket of President George H.W. Bush on Tuesday. He was among several sports figures who personally paid tribute to the late president in the Capitol Rotunda.

peyton manning 4 Peyton Manning Visits Bushs Casket

(credit: CBS)

peyton manning 5 Peyton Manning Visits Bushs Casket

(credit: CBS)

Manning bowed his head in the hushed rotunda as he stood in front of the casket. Next to him were golfer Phil Mickelson and college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke.

peyton manning Peyton Manning Visits Bushs Casket

(credit: CBS)

peyton manning 2 Peyton Manning Visits Bushs Casket

(credit: CBS)

Manning was attending Isidore Newman School in New Orleans when Bush was in office in the early 90s.

RELATED: Former Colorado Legislator Fondly Remembers Time Spent With The Late President Bush

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    December 4, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Fascist dog! The Broncos are controlled by fascists now, an excellent reason not to give them any money.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s