Search For Missing Air Force Cadet Candidate Suspended

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team suspended its search for an Air Force cadet candidate. Micah Tice disappeared the day after Thanksgiving.

Tice is from Las Vegas, Nevada, but was living with a host family during his time at the Air Force Academy. Investigators say he was last seen on Thanksgiving.

They found his car at the Longs Peak trailhead parking lot. Other hikers told crews they talked and hiked with Tice for about 20 minutes in the Battle Mountain area.

Tice was reportedly wearing all black, tennis shoes and was carrying a light blue backpack.

Over the course of the search, crews endured serious weather conditions including strong wind gusts and whipping snow. In all, crews searched an approximate 10 square miles.

Teams which helped in the search include the Colorado Air National Guard, Alpine Rescue Team and the FLIR Systems Inc. which provided thermal imaging of the search area.

Additional searches could be possible if conditions allow.

Investigators say Tice is still considered a missing person. Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who may have had contact with Micah Tice or have information on his planned route. Please call (970) 586-1204.