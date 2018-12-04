LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in Loveland are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby.

Personnel from the Loveland Police Department, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Thompson Valley Ambulance were called to the 1200 block of East 6th Street early Tuesday morning. The baby was not breathing and was unresponsive, according to Lt. Rick Arnold with LPD.

The infant was pronounced dead at scene.

“Detectives from the Loveland Police Department are working with the Larimer County Coroner to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident,” Arnold stated.

Investigators did not say whether the baby had any signs of trauma or provide any information about who was caring for the child.

The Larimer County Coroner will determine the cause of death and release the name of the baby.