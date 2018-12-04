DENVER (CBS4)– KOSI Radio says its listeners have spoken: “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is back on the air. The song is part of its holiday/Christmas song catalog.

KOSI decided to pull the song from its catalog after receiving some calls of concern but then received a lot of feedback from those who consider the song a classic and not offensive in relation to other modern songs. That led to an online poll of listeners with more than 15,000 responses, overwhelmingly in favor of returning the song to the air.

The controversy over political correctness with the song has picked up in recent years, especially after the #MeToo movement.

Other radio stations across the country, including one in Cleveland, have pulled the song saying that the lyrics are inappropriate.

“We value the opinion of all our listeners and appreciate the feedback we received,” said KOSI 101.1 Program Director, Jim Lawson, in a statement. “Respondents voted 95% in favor of us keeping the song as part of KOSI 101.1’s tradition of playing all of your holiday favorites. While we are sensitive to those who may be upset by some of the lyrics, the majority of our listeners have expressed their interpretation of the song to be non-offensive.”