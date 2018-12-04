By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. – It’s like Christmas came early for nonprofits across Colorado benefiting from the generosity of donors this Colorado Gives Day. Inside High County Conservation in Frisco, phones and email servers were busy with people making donations as part of the tradition to give this Tuesday every year.

“We raise a large percentage of our individual donations on this one day that help us carry out our mission year round,” HC3 marketing and development manager Barry Rubenstein told CBS4.

High Country Conservation manages everything from energy to water efficiency programs and recycling in Summit County. They say this one day accounts for a big chunk of their yearly individual donations.

Colorado Gives Day allows donors to search hundreds of not-for-profit organizations big and small across the state.

“It’s a great way to help local groups.”

