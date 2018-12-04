Filed Under:Colorado Gives Day, Frisco, High Country Conservation

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. – It’s like Christmas came early for nonprofits across Colorado benefiting from the generosity of donors this Colorado Gives Day. Inside High County Conservation in Frisco, phones and email servers were busy with people making donations as part of the tradition to give this Tuesday every year.

colorado gives day 6pkg transfer frame 725 High Country Nonprofits Use Donations From Colorado Gives Day All Year

(credit: CBS)

“We raise a large percentage of our individual donations on this one day that help us carry out our mission year round,” HC3 marketing and development manager Barry Rubenstein told CBS4.

colorado gives day 6pkg transfer frame 925 High Country Nonprofits Use Donations From Colorado Gives Day All Year

(credit: CBS)

High Country Conservation manages everything from energy to water efficiency programs and recycling in Summit County. They say this one day accounts for a big chunk of their yearly individual donations.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

colorado gives day 6pkg transfer frame 1135 High Country Nonprofits Use Donations From Colorado Gives Day All Year

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Gives Day allows donors to search hundreds of not-for-profit organizations big and small across the state.

“It’s a great way to help local groups.”

LINK: Colorado Gives Day

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s