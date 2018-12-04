LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A resource center is now open to help more than 160 seniors who were displaced after a fire. The homes at the Windermere Apartments in Littleton were deemed unsafe for residents on Monday.

The fire tore through part of the senior living facility on Nov. 17. One man was killed.

On Tuesday, Arapahoe County commissioners say they established a fund to provide resources to those residents left without a home.

“The Board of County Commissioners has designated more funding to help support the needs of the victims. Our Community Resources staff are working tirelessly to help support the residents in temporary housing and basic life needs and will continue to support them in their search for long-term housing,” county officials said in a news release.

“We’re alive. We have so much to be thankful for… still a lot of question marks,” said Lyle Wentzel, a displaced resident.

The resource center is across the street from the complex.

A resource center is open this week, on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon, at the Life Center, located at 5804 S. Datura St. in Littleton to assist victims and their families.

