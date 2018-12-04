By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, a day centered around generosity and giving to charities across the state. As soon as the clock hit midnight, donations for different nonprofits and fundraisers began rolling in.

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide effort to encourage people to donate online to charities, and in turn increase philanthropy in Colorado.

There are more than 2,000 different charities and fundraising pages to choose from, ranging from youth services to art. Since its inception, Coloradans have helped to raise close to $200 million for different organizations.

If you would like to donate, visit www.coloradogives.org.

