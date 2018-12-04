FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Confessed murderer Chris Watts is no longer serving out his five life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters, in Colorado.

The Denver Post reports that Watts was transferred out of state for what are said to be “safety considerations.”

Last month, a judge sentenced Chris Watts to three consecutive life sentences, along with two other life sentences to be carried out concurrently, in addition to 48 years for unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of the unborn child, and 12 years each for three counts of tampering with a deceased body.

A week ago more than 2,000 pages of documents were released from the investigation that included revealing texts Chris Watts exchanged with his wife.