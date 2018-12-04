  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Chris Watts, Frederick, Greeley, Michael Rourke, Murder Investigation, Shanann Watts, Weld County

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Confessed murderer Chris Watts is no longer serving out his five life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters, in Colorado.

The Denver Post reports that Watts was transferred out of state for what are said to be “safety considerations.”

watt sentencing kusa city pool link frame 41264 Chris Watts No Longer In Colorado, Serving Prison Sentence Out Of State

Chris Watts at his sentencing hearing (credit: CBS)

Last month, a judge sentenced Chris Watts to three consecutive life sentences, along with two other life sentences to be carried out concurrently, in addition to 48 years for unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of the unborn child, and 12 years each for three counts of tampering with a deceased body.

bella celeste shanann watts 2 Chris Watts No Longer In Colorado, Serving Prison Sentence Out Of State

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (credit CBS)

A week ago more than 2,000 pages of documents were released from the investigation that included revealing texts Chris Watts exchanged with his wife.

