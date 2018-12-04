DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Gives Day is about helping Coloradans in all kinds of ways. Some choose to donate money, others give a little bit of themselves.

On Tuesday, the Mothers’ Milk Bank hosted a “Pump for Preemies” event. They invited women who are breastfeeding to bring in some of their milk.

The donations will benefit women who recently gave birth to premature babies.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Often times their moms aren’t able to provide their own milk when they’re born that young and so donor milk really helps bridge that gap until mom’s milk comes in and she’s able to then provide milk for her baby,” said Abby Malman Case with Mothers’ Milk Bank.

Once collected, the milk is pasteurized and distributed to Neonatal Intensive Care Units in 120 hospitals across the country.