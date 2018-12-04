Filed Under:Breast Milk, Colorado Gives Day, Mother's Milk Bank, Pump For Preemies

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Gives Day is about helping Coloradans in all kinds of ways. Some choose to donate money, others give a little bit of themselves.

On Tuesday, the Mothers’ Milk Bank hosted a “Pump for Preemies” event. They invited women who are breastfeeding to bring in some of their milk.

pumps preemies Women Donate To Milk Bank For Colorado Gives Day

(credit: CBS)

The donations will benefit women who recently gave birth to premature babies.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

pumps preemies2 Women Donate To Milk Bank For Colorado Gives Day

(credit: CBS)

“Often times their moms aren’t able to provide their own milk when they’re born that young and so donor milk really helps bridge that gap until mom’s milk comes in and she’s able to then provide milk for her baby,” said Abby Malman Case with Mothers’ Milk Bank.

pumps preemies3 Women Donate To Milk Bank For Colorado Gives Day

(credit: CBS)

Once collected, the milk is pasteurized and distributed to Neonatal Intensive Care Units in 120 hospitals across the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s